Pakistan, Turkey express desire to expand trade ties

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the meeting at Istanbul in Turkey, ARY News reported.

Reiterating the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries, foreign minister conveyed the warmest and sincerest wishes for the people and the Government of Turkey on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan on the occasion.

The two sides expressed their desire to continue expanding their relations to new areas of mutual interest, in particular by expanding bilateral economic relations.

The Foreign Minister also held a brief interaction with the Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice G. Wells, on the sidelines of the meeting during which matters relating to enhancing Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade were discussed.

Earlier in the day, Shah Mehmood Qureshi met the Turkish President Erdogan at the sidelines of the Heart of Asia Conference in Istanbul.

The two discussed the bilateral relations between the countries and the current situation faced by the entire region.

The foreign minister conveyed congratulatory messages from the top Pakistani political leadership to the Turkish President over holding the successful conference.

He also thanked Erdogan for holding the conference and welcoming the country’s delegates with full honour in the conference.

