Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise concludes
RAWALPINDI: A three-week-long Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise “ATATURK-XI 2021” concluded here at Special Service Headquarters in Terbela, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to the military’s media wing, a closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise held at Terbela. “Troops from Turkish Special forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise,” said ISPR.
Three weeks long exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search techniques, built-up area clearance drills with combat aviation support, hostage rescue, read the statement.
Free-fall by paratroopers and martial arts were also practiced during the training. Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.
A high-level military delegation from Turkey headed by Major General Emre Tayanc also attended the closing ceremony, said ISPR.
Earlier on February 9, Pakistan and Turkey’s joint military exercise, ‘ATATURK-XI’, kicked off in Tarbela to help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation.
The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement that the opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’ 2021 held at Special Service Headquarters in Terbela.