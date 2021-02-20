Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI: A three-week-long Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise “ATATURK-XI 2021” concluded here at Special Service Headquarters in Terbela, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, a closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise held at Terbela. “Troops from Turkish Special forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise,” said ISPR.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Three weeks long exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search techniques, built-up area clearance drills with combat aviation support, hostage rescue, read the statement.

Free-fall by paratroopers and martial arts were also practiced during the training. Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

A high-level military delegation from Turkey headed by Major General Emre Tayanc also attended the closing ceremony, said ISPR.

Read More: Pakistan-Turkey holds joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’

Earlier on February 9, Pakistan and Turkey’s joint military exercise, ‘ATATURK-XI’, kicked off in Tarbela to help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation.

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement that the opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’ 2021 held at Special Service Headquarters in Terbela.

Comments

comments