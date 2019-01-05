Pakistan, Turkey on same page on all issues, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan and Turkey are on the same page on all issues of strategic importance.

“Pakistan and Turkey are on the same page on all issues of strategic importance,” he said in a tweet.

The foreign minister expressed pleasure over his meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, saying, “It’s always a pleasure to meet you @MevlutCavusoglu. Together we will transform the friendship between Pakistan & Turkey into a more robust partnership.”

Qureshi was part of a high-level delegation that accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan on his two-day visit to Turkey. In a statement following the conclusion of the premier’s official visit, he said Turkish investors evinced interest in Pakistan’s five million housing project.

The foreign minister termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan very comprehensive. “The Turkish President will soon visit Pakistan along with a high level delegation including investors.”

He said a plan will be worked out for a high level cooperative council between Pakistan and Turkey.

“A trilateral summit will also be held in Istanbul between Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan to discuss the Afghan peace process. The Afghan president has responded positively to attend the summit.”

