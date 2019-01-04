Pakistan, Turkey to continue joint efforts for Afghan peace

ANKARA: Pakistan and Turkey on Friday reaffirmed their resolve to continue joint efforts for a peaceful resolution of the decades-long Afghan conflict, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, the commitment of both countries was reiterated during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavasoglu in Ankara.

Mr. Qureshi briefed the Turkish Foreign Minister about his recent regional outreach program comprising visits of four important neighbor states, as an effort to promote Afghan peace process and strengthen ties within the region.

Expressing satisfaction, minister Qureshi also noted that the views of both sides coincide over critical regional and international issues, including Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion the Turkish Foreign Minister also acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan and underlined the significance of the central role which the South Asian giant has been playing to restore peace and stability in war-ridden Afghanistan.

Other key matters pertaining to bilateral ties, such as investment and trade cooperation, also came under discussion of the two officials.

Currently, a Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Turkey on the invitation of the Turkish president. A high level delegation comprises Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and others.

Comments

comments