Pakistan, Turkey agree to extend cooperation in water resources sector   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday agreed on extending their bilateral relations and to work together in diverse fields especially in the field of water resources, ARY News reported.

The accord reached during a meeting between Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, regional situation, water resources and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Expressed his deep love and respect for Turkey, Faisal Vawda said, “Pakistan and Turkey are brother countries and our friendship will last forever.”

He maintained, “We are enthusiastic to collaborate on different projects with Turkey to flourish this relation and to collaborate in this sector.”

The minister said that that the government was focusing on strengthening regional cooperation and bilateral relations to ensure the prosperity not only in Pakistan but in the whole region.

Turkish ambassador appreciated different endeavours taken by this government and appreciated the firm commitment of the incumbent government for the growth of this sector.

He assured the minister that the existing cooperation in the various fields between the two countries will be continued.

