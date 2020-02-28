ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday expressed its deep concern over the recent developments in Syria’s Idlib region, and conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the leadership and people of Turkey over the loss of lives of a number of Turkish soldiers in Thursday’s air strike.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the brotherly Turkish nation,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The recent developments are not only a grave threat to regional peace and security but will also exacerbate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region,” the statement read.

The country once again urged the international community to play its role towards finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict, as well as addressing the prevailing humanitarian crisis.

Read More: 29 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria’s Idlib

“Pakistan acknowledges and expresses support for Turkey’s legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region, and calls on all regional and international actors to help effectively address and resolve the situation.”

Reports say at least 29 Turkish soldiers were killed in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib after an air strike on Thursday blamed on Damascus, as violence escalates in the already chaotic region.

Also Read: Erdogan announces Syria summit for March 5

Several soldiers were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay in Turkey which sits on the border with Syria, said in televised remarks early Friday.

Comments

comments