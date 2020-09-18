Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to enhance cooperation in energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, ARY News reported.

The resolve came during a telephonic conversation between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov today.

During the telephonic conversation , matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, implementation of Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan Iran (TAPI) gas pipeline project, and TAP power transmission lines were discussed.

They emphasized the need to further strengthen and diversify trade, economic and energy cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

President Alvi underscored the need for early operationalization of TAPI project that would go a long way in further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Underlining the significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the corridor would boost regional connectivity and countries of the region.

The president highlighted brutalities and human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces against the innocent population in occupied Kashmir.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed online meetings of existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Earlier on September 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the country was forced to import costly LPG due to fast depleting natural gas reserves, pushing the circular debt of the gas sector up.

Addressing a seminar titled Sustainability, Security and Affordability of Natural Gas Supply in Pakistan in the capital, he had said the country cannot afford imported gas which costs far more than natural gas.

