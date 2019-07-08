Pakistan, Turkmenistan to discuss TAPI pipeline groundbreaking in August

Pakistani and Turkmen experts are set to meet in August to review arrangements and finalize modalities for the groundbreaking of Pakistan-section of TAPI gas pipeline project, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, the groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be performed in Chaman in October 2019.

According to an official of Petroleum division, a meeting between experts of the two countries is scheduled to be held in August.

He said Pakistan is determined to start practical work on its section of the multi-billion dollar Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project during the current year and complete it within the stipulated time frame, as per Radio Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had recently signed the Host Government Agreement with Turkmenistan and would lay gas pipeline on its section from Chaman to Multan via Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the project, he said, a 56-inch diameter 1,680 kilometers pipeline, having the capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border by the year 2020.

As per the TAPI agreement, Pakistan and India will be provided 1.325 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) gas each and Afghanistan will be getting the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.

Comments

comments