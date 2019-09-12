Pakistan, UK to continue cooperation for global peace: Gen Zubair Hayat

LONDON: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan and its people to the right of self-determination of the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour and that of a defence delegation visiting the UK to partake in the Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) Conference.

He gave an overview of the regional security environment, the Kashmir situation and Afghan peace process.

Gen Zubair Hayat briefed the audience on Pakistan’s stance on recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the ongoing defence cooperation between Pakistan and the UK, which he termed very productive.

He said Pakistan and the UK are partners in peace and would continue their collaboration for the shared objective of global peace and security.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London Mohammad Nafees Zakaria praised the Pakistani Community as a strong pillar in bilateral relations for their contributions to the British economy and society and to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said highlighted the current state of bilateral relations characterised by traditional warmth, historical linkages and strong political goodwill at all levels.

Mr Zakaria congratulated Zameer Choudrey (SI), CEO, Bestway Group, on his appointment as Member of House of Lords.

“We take pride in our community’s achievements in this great country where we have a significant number of parliamentarians, prospering businessmen and professionals as doctors, engineers and technologists,” he said.

The high commissioner underlined that the developments in the regions of the two countries’ location hold immense economic opportunities in trade and investment while urging to exploit the potential to the mutual benefit of both sides.

