Pakistan, UK agree to continue engagement on non-proliferation, arms control   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday agreed to continue engagement on non-proliferation and disarmament issues, Radio Pakistan reported.

The agreement was reached during the fourth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom bilateral consultations on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament in Islamabad today.

According to the Foreign Office, talks were held in an open and constructive atmosphere and the two sides discussed issues on international arms control and non-proliferation agenda.

They also discussed issues relating to global and regional security and stability, as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral fora.

The Pakistani side was led by Director General Arms Control and Disarmament Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, whereas the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office delegation was led by Director for Defence and International Security Samantha.

Last year in August, Pakistan had described the US decision to waive individual licensing requirements for export of high technology weapons exports to India as a disturbing continuation of policies of discrimination and exceptionalism, which would further eroding the longstanding non-proliferation norms.

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson had underscored the serious implications on strategic stability arising from the cumulative effect of several civilian nuclear cooperation agreements between India and members of the export control regimes, the latest of which was licensing waivers.

