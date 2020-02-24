Pakistan, UK ink MoU to allow air services to continue post-Brexit

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan on Monday to allow air services to continue between the two countries after the former officially leaves the European Union (EU) in December.

Federal Secretary for Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy and Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder signed the MoU.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan was present on the occasion.

The UK authorities explained while the country remains a member state of the EU and for the duration of the proposed transition or implementation period, it would continue to remain bound by the EU laws.

Both countries noted the draft agreement between the United Kingdom and Pakistan concerning draft Air Services Agreement (ASA), signed in Manchester on February 25, 2008, contains various provisions relating to the UK’s membership of the EU.

They decided to review and potentially amend the draft ASA after the UK’s departure from the EU.

As a stop-gap arrangement, Pakistan confirmed, once the UK is no longer a member of the EU, the UK would authorise any airline and the Pakistani side would not revoke, suspend or limit any existing authorisation given to such an airline.

