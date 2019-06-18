ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Tuesday said that Pakistan government has signed an MoU with the British government to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with British authorities to bring back Ishaq Dar,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Shehzad Akbar said that an extradition note has yet to be signed after which Dar will be presented before a magistrate.

Read More: Hussain Asghar to head debt probe commission: sources

He also announced that Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and former police officer Hussain Asghar will chair inquiry commission to find out facts behind soaring of loans in the last 10 years.

Comments

comments