Pak-UK trade volume to reach £3 billion: British envoy Christian Turner

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said the United Kingdom (UK) has increased the trade volume with Pakistan thrice as much which would reach at Pound Sterling (£)3 billion, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively during ARY NEWS programme ‘Power Play’, Dr Christian Turner said he has visited various areas of Pakistan which he found to be spectacular. He said Pakistan has “rich potential for the tourism industry”.

Struggling to speak in the Urdu language, he admitted he loved chatting in the local language notwithstanding the efforts. “I like talking to people here in Urdu,” he said adding modestly that he has yet to learn a great deal.

The British diplomat suggested that Pakistan has plenty of room to invest in the fields of health care, education and technology. He commended the efforts and investment Pakistan assigned to its state of security.

On the containment of COVID-19 spread and the situation in the wake of the pandemic outbreak in the country, the High Commissioner said the world needs to learn so much from Pakistan. “The forming of NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] was a prompt idea,” he said adding that such a coordination mechanism is the need of every country fighting COVID-19.

In the context of business and international relations and noting the £3 billion trade volume Pakistan and his country shall enjoy, Turner said that the restoration of British Airways operations in Pakistan was a significant development between the two countries. He stated that Virgin Airline is also looking at commencing its Pakistan operations from December.

Expanding on a number of key aspects, Turner commended Pakistan’s role in the materialization of Afghan Peace Talks. He noted the economic strategies Pakistan has formed and practiced have worked out in the country’s favour, however, he said that he shall visit more of Pakistan to get a better idea of the country.

