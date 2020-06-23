Govt mulling over reopening universities after July 15: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started mulling over reopening universities after July 15 and formally ordered the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to formulate a policy for the resumption of academic activities, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal government has decided not to make any delay in reopening universities and sought a policy from Higher Education Commission (HEC) for resuming the academic sessions.

Sources added that HEC has been directed by the federal government to formulate a comprehensive policy after holding consultation with the varsities’ administrations.

Following the directives, HEC chairman held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of the varsities to seek recommendations for devising standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The universities will be reopened after finalising SOPs by the higher authorities in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases besides the resumption of academic activities in the educational institutions across the country.

On June 21, the federal government had asked the provincial authorities to come up with their proposals to resume academic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Education sought proposals to reopen education institutes on a trial basis in the country. It was decided to convene an inter-provincial conference of education ministers to thrash out a strategy to resume educational activities.

All provinces had been instructed by the ministry to put forward their suggestions by June 23. The ministry had sought suggestions about how to protect students and teachers from the coronavirus contagion.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced on May 7 an extension in the closure of all educational institutions until July 15 besides cancellation of board exams till the end of the year due to the spread of COVID-19 infections. The decision had been taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

