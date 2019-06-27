Pakistan rendered unmatched sacrifices for regional peace: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the nation rendered unmatched sacrifices for regional peace, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, Dr Firdous termed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Pakistan vital for socio-economic relations between the two countries.

She said that Pakistan hosted over 3.5 million Afghan refugees and added that they gave immense sacrifices in war against terrorism. Dr Firdous further said that rights of religious minorities were fully protected in the country.

Earlier in the day, in a one-on-one meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani deliberated on the regional situation of security and peace.

The Afghan president arrived in Pakistan earlier today for a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Khan. The two leaders exchanged views about the ongoing scenario of the region at the Prime Minister House.

Prior to meeting PM Khan, Ghani met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the peace process in Afghanistan.

