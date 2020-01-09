Pakistan upholds, safeguards minority rights: Religious Affairs Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for religious affairs, Noor ul Haq Qadri on Thursday said that Pakistan has been founded on the basis of equality and upholds minority rights, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a gathering, the minister said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had assured safeguarding of minorities and minority rights in the country along with the freedom to practice their religion without a problem.

Read More: Pakistan committed to protecting rights of minorities: FO tells Indian envoy

Qadri said that Pakistan’s constitution is also clear on the subject of minority rights and empowers them as equal citizens of Pakistan.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan wants complete safeguarding of minority rights along the line of the state of Madina where minorities had complete freedom to practice their religions,” said Noor ul Haq Qadri.

Read More: Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda about treatment of minorities

In conclusion, the minister for religious affairs strongly protested the prevalent situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and called the atrocities being enforced on Kashmiris, criminal.

Comments

comments