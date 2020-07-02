Pakistan urges Denmark to play role on debt relief initiative

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the economic challenges faced by developing countries amid COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged Denmark to play its role on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal for debt relief, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FM Qureshi held a video conference with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and discussed a range of issues, including economic cooperation, including bilateral ties, situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the conversation, the foreign minister said, “Dealing with economic impact of COVID-19 is a big challenge for developing countries.”

The foreign minister apprised his Danish counterpart about the plight of innocent Kashmiris. FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was making sincere efforts for establishment of durable pace in war-torn Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi extended an invitation to his Danish counterpart to visit Pakistan which the later accepted.

The Denmark foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries and hinted at playing role on debt relief proposal.

Earlier on June 18, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had held a telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov .

Matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, and regional issues had been discussed, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

