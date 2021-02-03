Pakistan, US resolve to enhance cooperation in renewable energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States on Wednesday reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the renewable energy sector, ARY News reported.

Addressing a launching ceremony of the Pakistan Private Sector Energy project today in Islamabad, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Julie Koenen said that low-cost energy is a key ingredient in Pakistan’s economic development.

“Investment in the private sector will boost economic growth and create new job opportunities in the country,” Koenen added.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, “This new USAID-funded project will complement the Pakistani government’s efforts in facilitating a cleaner, cheaper, more climate-friendly, and sustainable energy mix for Pakistan.”

On the occasion, both the leaders reiterated the determination of their respective governments to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

