More than 100 Pakistanis to be deported from US today

ISLAMABAD: More than 100 Pakistanis will be deported from the United States of America today, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Diplomatic sources told ARY News that most of the deportees have faced rejection of their immigration applications by the US government.

Some nationals are being deported from the US over their involvement in crimes, sources added.

The nationals will be deported to Pakistan through a chartered flight of a private airline which will land in Islamabad on July 28.

In April, President Donald Trump had said the US government could impose visa sanctions on countries that refuse or unreasonably delay accepting people returned from the United States.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump had cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the need to ensure “the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States.”

Pompeo must within seven days “initiate a plan to impose the visa sanctions” if the Homeland Security Department determines a country not accepting returnees is delaying or impeding operations “necessary to respond to the ongoing pandemic.”

The order did not name any countries.

