Pakistan, US discuss investment opportunities in LNG sector

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar on Monday discussed investment opportunities in the LNG sector of Pakistan with United States (US) State Department’s Assistant Secretary in Bureau of Energy Resources Francis R. Fannon, ARY NEWS reported.

During a virtually held meeting also attended by US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler, the SAPM held a discussion over the country’s third-party access (TPA) rules regarding gas infrastructure.

The federal minister shed light on reforms being introduced in the energy sector besides also briefing on key aspects of the third-party access (TPA) policy.

Nadeem Babar also shared details on the government’s decision to allow private investment in the LNG sector, saying that even existing terminals could advertise regarding their increased capacity. “The private companies would be able to bring and sell LNG to the customers of their choice,” he said.

Francis R. Fannon lauded the SAPM on petroleum for providing him an in-depth insight regarding the TPA rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides the United States, Pakistan is also engaging with Russia for cooperation in the RLNG sector.

In this regard, on November 18, the three-day Pakistan Russia Technical Committee session over what was known as the North-South gas pipeline project concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual cooperation.

Read More: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for Jan 2021: petroleum division

The flagship strategic gas pipeline venture, which is said to “strengthen the long term bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Russian Federation through people-to-people contact” discussed the construction of a high-pressure gas transmission pipeline from Karachi to Kasur.

The pipeline project, which has now been renamed to ‘Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline’, includes a Karachi-Kasur RLNG line for transportation towards the northern side of the country for fulfilling “growing demands”.

It was underlined that the gas for these pipeline projects will be sourced through existing and new LNG Terminals at Port Qasim.

