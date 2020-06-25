Pakistan disappointed over US Report on Terrorism 2019: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the U.S. State Department’s Annual Country Report on Terrorism for 2019 and termed it a self-contradictory and selective in its characterization of Pakistan’s efforts for countering terrorism and terrorist financing.

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that although the US report recognizes that Al Qaeda has been seriously degraded in the region, however, it neglects to mention Pakistan’s crucial role in decimating the militant outfit, thereby diminishing the threat that the terrorist group once posed to the world.

The foreign office said that the report acknowledges the sharp decrease in the incidence of terrorist attacks in Pakistan but once again neglects to explain that it was only possible because of Pakistan’s resolute counter-terrorism operations that targeted proscribed groups and outfits without discrimination.

“Pakistan is fully aware of its responsibilities as a sovereign state. We reject any insinuation about any safe haven. Pakistan will not allow any group or entity to use its territory against any country,” said the foreign office.

It said that on the contrary, it was Pakistan that faces the threat of terrorism from externally based and foreign-sponsored groups and blamed that the report remained either silent or vague on the origins and locations of these terrorist groups.

The spokeswoman said that Pakistan remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals.

“In recent months, Pakistan has prosecuted and convicted the leadership of several proscribed groups, which has been acknowledged by the United States elsewhere but only merit a passing mention in the Report,” she said.

Read More: Foreign Office rejects irresponsible Indian remarks on Islamabad hit-and-run case

Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan has continued to implement the FATF Action Plan, and has undertaken wide-ranging and systemic reforms to that end.

Although the report acknowledges the progress made under the Action Plan, but did not capture the political commitment, revamping of Pakistan’s AML/CFT regime, and our consistent and sustainable actions which have also been recognized by FATF, the foreign office said.

She further said that the report also failed to acknowledge the full extent of Pakistan’s support for the Afghan peace process, which has created a historic opportunity for lasting peace in the region.

“Pakistan’s positive contribution and facilitation of U.S.-Taliban direct talks culminating in the Peace Agreement of 29 February 2020 are widely acknowledged, including by the U.S. and its leadership.”

She said that the country hopes that the future U.S. reports would fully acknowledge the entire spectrum of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and present a fair and correct perspective of this global threat.

Comments

comments