RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said the United States officials had contacted on the issue of escalation between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported

“Pakistan is apprising the world including the United States about the ongoing situation between the two neighbouring countries,” Asif Ghafoor said in an informal talk with journalists.

He said Pentagon had also contacted the military leadership of Pakistan.

Read More: No sane person would want conflict between nuclear-armed countries: Asad Umar

Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in broad day light on Wednesday, the director general ISPR said.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets violated the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of the IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, two Indian pilots have been arrested by Pakistani troops.

Addressing the media, Major General Asif Ghafoor refuted all Indian claims of downing PAF jet inside arch-rival’s boundary, adding “Pakistan wants peace and India needs to understand war is a failure of policy.”

Separately, while holding an important press conference in the wake of Pakistan’s robust response to Indian aggression on Wednesday, the military spokesperson stressed that Pakistan’s reaction of shooting down Indian fighter jets and arresting their pilots, can not be indicated as victory because “we only reacted in our defence and there are no victors in war.”

