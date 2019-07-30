Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance security cooperation    

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan here on Tuesday agreed to enhance military level contacts and training besides undertaking joint steps for eradication of terrorism, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The development came during a meeting between Chairman Security Services of Uzbekistan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, bilateral ties, regional situation, defence and security cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Read More: Uzbek deputy prime minister meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Earlier on May 27, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiev had paid a visit to Pakistan Army headquarters, General Headquarters (GHQ), and met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), had said in its statement that Uzbek deputy premier Elyor Ganiev held meeting with the Army Chief General Bajwa at GHQ.

Both high-ups had exchanged views on matters of mutual interests, regional security and bilateral links between the two countries.

Comments

comments