‘Pakistan wants US to release Dr Aafia in exchange for Shakil Afridi’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Wednesday the United States (US) has been demanding the release of Dr. Shakil Afridi for a long time but Pakistan wants to secure Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release too.

Speaking to the media, he said the nation stands with pride as US President Donald Trump lauded Pakistanis during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Ismail said media is fully independent in Pakistan, adding perhaps, Indian media doesn’t enjoy such freedom.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, responding to a question about Dr. Shakil Afridi during an interview with Fox News on Monday, had said in Pakistan, he (Afridi) is considered a spy and it is a very sensitive issue here.

‘The way it (the Abbottabad Operation) was done it really embarrassed Pakistan at a time when we were ally with the US in war on terror.”

“There are some decisions in a democracy that even a prime minister finds difficult to make because we do have an opposition.”

“We also have someone in US prison, a frail woman called Afia Siddiqui and we could negotiate his release,” the prime minister said.

