ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that Pakistan knew about Indian plans of installing three missiles in Rajasthan and had warned the arch-rival of launching nine missiles in case of any misadventure, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Asad Umar while narrating the events that unfolded in the aftermath of the Indian pilot Abhinandan’s capture, said that they conveyed to Ajit Doval and RAW chief that Pakistan would fire nine missiles after receiving reports of aggression from the Indian side.

India prepared for an attack and Pakistan was also ready to respond to it in a befitting manner, he said.

He further rejected the remarks of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq and said that the issue of Abhinandan was never discussed in the meeting mentioned by the former National Assembly speaker.

“COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the Parliament on the matter on 27 February,” he said adding that the issue of Abhinandan was discussed in a meeting the next day and all of them agreed over his release.

Sharing the response of the premier to the Pulwama attack, the federal minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan asked India to provide evidence regarding the attack.

“Imran Khan clearly stated that the nation would respond to any Indian aggression in a befitting manner,” Asad Umar said adding that the premier even granted permission to the air chief to respond to any misadventure from the Indian side.

He said that the prime minister announced the release of Abhinandan during his National Assembly address on February 28. “We did not want to drag the matter because we proved our ability against India,” he said and added their response showed as to what the country is capable of in case of any misadventure from the neighbouring country.

He lamented that remarks from opposition leaders have given India a chance to hide behind its humiliation.

“We could not term this statement from PML-N leader as a slip of the tongue as PML-N leaders have been continuously targeting the state institutions,” he said while mentioning that Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq’s remarks have been aired on Indian television screens to humiliate the country.

