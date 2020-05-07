Pakistan warns India against any irresponsible move

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday asked India to refrain from any irresponsible move which could have serious implications for peace and security in the region, ARY News reported.

In her weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui categorically rejected, once again, the baseless Indian allegations of infiltration, adding that these allegations were designed to divert world’s attention from its grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and to create a pretext for ‘false flag’ operation.

On the occasion, she said that Pakistan strongly condemned the ongoing state-terrorism and extra judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in the held valley.

Read More: Pakistan rejects India’s baseless allegations, preposterous claims

Aisha Farooqui said that situation in occupied Kashmir continues to deteriorate due to the brutal military crackdown by Indian occupied forces.

She said, “Today is the 277th day of the continued oppression, inhuman lockdown and military siege faced by the innocent people in the Indian occupied Kashmir.”

“We once again call upon the international community to take notice of the situation and hold India accountable for its illegal actions, which are imperiling peace and stability in South Asia.”

The spokesperson urged the world community to work for ensuring the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Occupied Kashmir, Indian occupation forces continue their relentless campaign of oppression and brutalization of the Kashmiri people. She said innocent Kashmiris are being martyred in fake encounters and phoney cordon-and-search operations.

The Spokesperson said since yesterday, the Indian occupation forces have again completely shutdown internet in the Occupied Kashmir after the life of another local Kashmiri resistance fighter was taken in a so-called “encounter.” She said India must realize that it cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people and suppress their indigenous resistance movement through use of force.

Comments

comments