Pakistan welcomed President Trump’s readiness to mediate Kashmir dispute: FM

ISLAMABAD: The 5th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Jammu and Kashmir was held in the federal capital on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed members of the committee on the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States.

The foreign minister highlighted that during his visit to the US, the prime minister exchanged views with President Donald Trump on a wide range of issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

He stated that PM Khan raised the Kashmir issue effectively, highlighting massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He added Pakistan welcomed President Trump’s readiness to mediate the Kashmir dispute.

FM Qureshi further emphasised that the last one year had seen growing momentum in activities focused on drawing international attention to the Kashmir dispute, particularly with the publication of the successive OHCHR reports in June 2018 and July 2019 which extensively documented the human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

The foreign minister, Chairman Kashmir Committee, and the Committee members unanimously agreed to continue highlighting ongoing atrocities in India occupied Kashmir at every possible international forum.

