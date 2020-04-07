Web Analytics
Pakistan welcomes joint statement by int’l organizations on IOK restrictions

Pakistan Welcome Statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the joint statement by six international human rights organizations, calling on India to immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners and restore internet access in Indian Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the joint statement rightly underlines that measures to combat Covid-19 must respect human rights of every individual.

“Urgent release of political prisoners, human rights defenders and all those arrested in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after 5 August 2019 is therefore imperative,” she Tweeted.

The FO spokesperson further said the statement underscores that allegations of torture against Kashmiri prisoners as part of a decades-long pattern of abuses have been repeatedly denounced by human rights and UN bodies.

It may be noted that India’s unrelenting military siege and lockdown in Occupied Kashmir has completed eight months.

India revoked the independent status of Occupied Kashmir in August last year.

The number of total positive cases in the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached  54, while two patients have died so far.

