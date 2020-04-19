Pakistan will soon overcome coronavirus challenge: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday hoped that Pakistan will finally overcome the coronavirus pandemic through national unity, discipline, and awareness, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ration distribution ceremony for porters at Lahore railways station, Sheikh Rashid said that situation related to coronavirus pandemic is controlled in Pakistan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that Pakistan Railways has donated Rs50.8 million in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corona relief fund.

“Each railway porter will get Rs12,000 from the Ehsaas Cash Programme,” said Rasheed, adding that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has donated Rs 3,000 bags to him to distribute among the porters in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that PR was making strategy to send tickets to passengers at their homes in Karachi and Lahore on the resumption of train service.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that forensic report of sugar price hike could get delayed by 10 days. He claimed that violators of section 144 were released in Balochistan and Punjab on his request. “It’s my request to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to release section 144 violators as other provinces did”.

Commenting over the decision to resume railway operations, the minister said that they will make a decision after the lockdown ends on April 28.

Comments

comments