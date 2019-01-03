‘Pakistan wishes to have economic partnership with Turkey’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan wishes to evolve the political alliance with Turkey into an economic partnership.

The minister was speaking to journalists before leaving for Turkey’s visit along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar.

During the a maiden visit, Qureshi said, the leadership of Turkey will be taken into confidence pertaining to regional situation and other bilateral matters. Delegation-level talks will also take place between the two sides, wherein, trade, investment and economic cooperation will be on the agenda.

“Turkey has always played a positive role for establishing peace in Afghanistan,” the foreign minister said, adding that Turkey is a close and trusted ally of Pakistan and has always favored its point of views in the international politics.

A high-profile delegation of Pakistan led by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has embarked on a two-day official visit to Turkey earlier today, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The premier is also expected to meet the Turkish president. PM Khan will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay in Ankara.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historical and unparalleled ties based on a shared religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries.

Comments

comments