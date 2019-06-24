Pakistan strongly condemns Yemen rebel attack on Saudi airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the attack fired by Houthi’s at Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Abha airport last night, resulting in one death and injuries to 21 others, said FO in a statement.

“Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity,” a statement further added.

Earlier on Sunday, an attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia killed a Syrian national and wounded 21 other civilians Sunday, a Riyadh-led coalition said, in a new escalation following a series of strikes on the site.

The attack on Abha airport, which the coalition said left a fast food outlet at the site littered with shattered glass and damaged 18 vehicles.

“A terrorist attack by the Huthi militia on Abha airport… killed a Syrian resident and wounded 21 civilians,” the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

On June 12, a rebel missile attack on Abha airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing promises of “stern action” from the coalition.

