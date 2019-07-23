Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan meets PM Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: Pakistani-American billionaire businessman Shahid Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan House on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, USA based billionaire said that the future of Pakistan is bright and in safe hands under the leadership of Pakistan.

Shahid Khan also expressed his pleasure to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PM Imran is a blessing for Pakistan.

Shahid Khan had traveled from Pakistan in 1967, where he was born to a teacher and a father who sold surveying equipment.

Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars American football team.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistani nation has rendered 70,000 sacrifices in war against terrorism as a high price of Afghan war but it failed to build firm confidence between Islamabad and Washington.

PM Khan, while addressing to the US Institute of Peace in Washington, reiterated, “I have always adopted the stance that Afghan issue could be resolved through dialogues. I’ve also asked everyone in the United States that there is no military solution to the issue.”

“US nationals were not aware of the history of Afghanistan,” he added.

The premier said, “At this moment, Pakistan and US ties are on its best level and both countries have a similar stance on the Afghan issue. It happens for the first time that the Pakistani government, US administration and security institutions are on the same page. We could have found a solution with consensus although it is not an easy task.”

