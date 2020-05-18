Pakistani-American girl honoured as coronavirus hero by US president

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid tribute to several people helping on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Among the heroes of the coronavirus crisis honoured during a ceremony held in the White House Rose Garden was a 10-year-old Pakistani-American girl.

The US Embassy in Islamabad, felicitating the honoree, said in a statement that Laila Khan was among girl scouts from Maryland recognised by President Trump during the ceremony.

“Laila donated 100 boxes of cookies to local medical workers & firefighters.”

Congrats to 10-year-old Laila Khan, a Pakistani-American girl scout recognized by President Trump during a ceremony honoring coronavirus heroes! Laila donated 100 boxes of cookies to local medical workers & firefighters. Read more: https://t.co/Ch7E26DpVg

Photo Credit: AFP #COVID pic.twitter.com/aTLc1Oydr2 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) May 17, 2020

“The men and women we honor today remind us that the bonds that unite us in times of hardship can also raise us to new heights as we reopen and recover and rebuild,” the US president said while addressing the ceremony.

Comments

comments