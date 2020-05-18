Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistani-American girl honoured as coronavirus hero by US president

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid tribute to several people helping on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Among the heroes of the coronavirus crisis honoured during a ceremony held in the White House Rose Garden was a 10-year-old Pakistani-American girl.

The US Embassy in Islamabad, felicitating the honoree, said in a statement that Laila Khan was among girl scouts from Maryland recognised by President Trump during the ceremony.

“Laila donated 100 boxes of cookies to local medical workers & firefighters.”

“The men and women we honor today remind us that the bonds that unite us in times of hardship can also raise us to new heights as we reopen and recover and rebuild,” the US president said while addressing the ceremony.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh seeks World Bank’s help in fight against locust attacks

Pakistan

Public transport fares cut by 18 to 25pc in KPK: Ajmal Wazir

Pakistan

Three people die as 864 more test positive for coronavirus in Sindh

Pakistan

Universities decide against promoting medical students without exams


ARY NEWS URDU