Pakistani-American girl found dead inside washroom in Attock

ATTOCK: A Pakistani-American girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her maternal grandfather’s residence in Attock on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the body of 18-year-old Nimas was found inside a washroom of the house. The deceased along with her family members had arrived from the USA on Jan 8 to attend a wedding ceremony, a police official said.

He said the police recovered the body from the washroom after breaking its door which was looked from inside. The deceased was a medical student and the only daughter of her parents, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italian-Pakistani woman was allegedly murdered by her father, uncle and brother in Punjab’s Gujrat district in the name of honour in April 2018.

The police said 26-year-old Sana Cheema expressed a desire to marry a man of her choice in Italy, which enraged her family members who wanted to marry her off to their relative. The infuriated family members murdered her and subsequently, buried her body quietly to hush up the matter, a police official had said.

