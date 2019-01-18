ISLAMABAD: Pakistani-American Republican Party activist and worker Sajid Tarar and an American cricketer Jessy Singh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

On the occasion, Jessy Singh expressed his gratitude to the prime minister regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor on behalf of Singh community.

The role of Muslim community in the United States also came under discussion during the meeting.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq were also present in the meeting.

In January 2017, Sajid Tarar recited complete Surah Fatiha at US President Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.

Pakistani-origin American Tarar took the stage and recited the Surah in Arabic which was calmly listened by the attendees including Trump and his wife Melania.

Presidential inaugural prayer service was held at Washington National Cathedral a day after Trump took oath as the 45th president of the United States.

People from different religions offered prayers during the interfaith event.

