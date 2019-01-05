Pakistani-American woman Rabeea Collier becomes a judge in Texas court

TEXAS: Rabeea Collier, a Pakistani origin woman, has been appointed as a district court judge in Texas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rabeea has been representing individuals, non-profits, and small to publicly traded businesses in courthouses across Harris County, according to Rabeea Collier’s website.

She is a graduate of Kingwood High School in Houston, Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Texas at Austin. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas.

“She specializes in litigation, including commercial litigation, general contractual matters, consumer law, civil rights and deceptive trade practices. She has handled approximately 250 matters, including appeals, in both state and federal court in various jurisdictions.”

She has served as a board member of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers’ Association and Association of Women Attorneys. Rabeea has also served on the Women in the Profession Committee of the State Bar of Texas. She has previously served as a co-chair of the Solo Practitioners Section of the Houston Young Lawyers Association. She is also a member of the Houston Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Rabeea is married to Robert Collier, an attorney. They have two sons and live in North Houston.

