Pakistani makeup artist recreates Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent 2’ look

Pakistani makeup artist and stylist Shoaib Khan has recreated Hollywood star Angelina’s Jolie’s look from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Taking to Instagram, the artist shared the look, recreated to perfection. People couldn’t help but praise him for his amazing makeup skills.

He can be seen donning a Maleficent 2 costume and faux snakeskin horned headpiece.

“I’ve been wanting to do this look for so long, and finally, HERE it is! Inspired by the queen Angelina Jolie in ‘MALEFICENT’. Those striking features and bold red lips! I will never get over her,” he wrote.

On Monday, Jolie was joined by her kids Shiloh And Zahara, all of them coordinated in their dark outfits for the Rome Maleficent premiere.

The fantasy-action film will hit theatres on October 18.

