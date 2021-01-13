A Pakistani martial artist Farhan Ayub who has claimed 21 Guinness World Records in various categories earlier held by seven countries, tells Wednesday ARY News morning show he has been practicing his art on his own since he was seven years old.

Present today in Bakhabar Savera, the 27-year-old athlete tells the audience he first broke the record of most kip-ups performed in a minute for which there was a British record of 22 kip-ups until 2014 that he broke and set a new record of 34.

Following this was his ambition of another Guinness’ world record which required him to do most kip ups but this time without using his hands.

He said that after he set the new world record for most no-hand kip-ups he was summoned to Bani Gala by Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive an homage.

Ayub, who is a media studies student, says he is a motivational speaker as well and has been invited over in colleges and universities for his pep-talk for the youth in achieving their goals and doing better things for their country.

Separately earlier today, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accord e-games the status of a formal sport.

In a Twitter post, he asked video game lovers to get ready for new opportunities that await them.

