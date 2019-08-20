Pakistani celebrities demand justice for Rehan

Pakistani celebrities have taken to Twitter to stand against the brutal murder of 17-year-old Rehan, who was accused of stealing.

In the wake of the heartbreaking video of the horrendous killing of Rehan by the residents of Bahadurabad, Karachi, people are demanding justice for the boy.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday, when two alleged robbers tried entering a house in Bahadurabad. Rehan was caught by the security guard, however, the second suspected burglar managed to escape.

Apart from abundant people, celebrities have also made sure to stand against the heinous crime, demanding prompt action against the culprits who took law in their hands.

Actress Mahira Khan writes, “Oh my God my heart. How could they do that?? How could they kill a boy? Torture him? How did not a single person stop it!!!! We have become so bloody desensitized we freaking record videos calmly while someone is beaten to death!!!”

Oh my God my heart. How could they do that?? How could they kill a boy? Torture him? How did not a single person stop it!!!! We have become so bloody desensitized we freaking record videos calmly while someone is beaten to death!!! #JusticeForRehan — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 19, 2019

Cheekh protagonist, Saba Qamar requests Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the ferocious murder of the teenager.

I am shattered and tongue-tied to see what happened with poor #Rehan 💔

After seeing people making videos of a kid dying forces me to lose faith in Humanity.

I request our respectable PM @ImranKhanPTI to take an immediate action against it! #JusticeforRehan — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) August 19, 2019

Activist, philanthropist and actress Armeena Khan writes, “They tortured him for two hours and did not stop even though there was a call to prayer (azaan) in the background. #RIP kid, your crime is that you were born poor.”

To the poor teen from baharaduabad who was killed mercilessly on a mere suspicion of burglary (just a suspicion). They tortured him for two hours and did not stop even though there was a call to prayer (azaan) in the background. #RIP kid, your crime is that you were born poor. — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 18, 2019

She also puts up a photo of what was written on his shirt.

Bilal Ashraf tweets, “Beating a teenager to death. What has this world come to. An example needs to be set so that this kind of a hideous crime is never committed again.”

Beating a teenager to death. What has this world come to. An example needs to be set so that this kind of a hideous crime is never committed again. #justiceforRehan — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) August 19, 2019

Hareem Farooq also asks for justice for the minor, “How is this even possible!! How can one become an animal within moments and take a human life while everyone else made videos?! And nobody bothered stopping?!? Inhumanity at its peak!!!!! We demand justice for rehan.”

How is this even possible!! How can one become an animal witthin moments and take a human life while everyone else made videos?! And nobody bothered stopping?!? Inhumanity at its peak!!!!! We demand justice for rehan @ImranKhanPTI #justiceforRehan — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) August 19, 2019

Host and actress Veena Malik finds it hard to fathom whatever happened with the kid, “Saw some of the pictures & its horrific to say the least.We r a peace loving country.Authorities should take a look in this case & make sure to set example. So that no such cases happen in the future. How can people be so heartless, it’s beyond my imagination.”

Saw some of the pictures & its horrific to say the least.We r a peace loving country.Authorities should take a look in this case & make sure to set example. So that no such cases happen in the future. How can people be so heartless, it's beyond my imagination. #justiceforRehan — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 19, 2019

The entire incident had been recorded on a mobile phone and was later surfaced on social media. The video shows Rehan tied to a grill, being beaten constantly in spite of crying not to hit him in the head. However, the police on Monday claimed to have rounded up three more accused involved in the murder of a teenage thief in Bahadurabad area of Karachi

