Pakistani celebrities demand justice for Farishta

Justice for Farishta

In the midst of the holy month of Ramadan, a 10-year-old girl identified as Farishta was left amid trees and bushes after being ferociously humiliated  in the capital of Pakistan.

The entire country is furious over the killing of the adolescent and for the cruelty a few other minors go through.

Ever since the incident took place, a major social media uproar has sparked in the entire country with hashtag #JusticeForFarishta trending on Twitter for a while. Abundant people have taken to their social media to express their concern over the recent victimization of a minor.

A few Pakistani celebrities have also turned to Twitter to show how disturbed they are, getting to know about this horrific news.

Shahid Afridi has written a note in Urdu asking the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to take a stern and timely action against the culprits who are involved in the killing of these children, giving them exemplary punishments.

Hamza Ali Abbasi has shared a verse from the Holy Quran that talks about capital punishment to the people who ruin the peace on earth. He says the murderers “should be killed in a PAINFUL MANNER (example Stoned to Death or crucifixion till death). May Allah help us all.”

Singer Jawad Ahmed is immensely sad seeing the photo surfacing on the internet. He says he lives in Lahore but his heart “lives in KPK and FATA.” He goes on to say “rape is inexcusable.”

Bilal Ashraf questions the system asking why does it always take a national outcry to make something happen that should have happened without any protest.

Meanwhile, actress Mahira Khan asks all her fans and followers to avoid sharing Farishta’s graphic photos on social media. She also tags Twitter asking them whether there is a way to disable people to upload such content.

We hope murderers of the little child are caught soon and may they get the punishments they deserve.

What are your thoughts on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

