Pakistani celebrities demand justice for Farishta

In the midst of the holy month of Ramadan, a 10-year-old girl identified as Farishta was left amid trees and bushes after being ferociously humiliated in the capital of Pakistan.

The entire country is furious over the killing of the adolescent and for the cruelty a few other minors go through.

Ever since the incident took place, a major social media uproar has sparked in the entire country with hashtag #JusticeForFarishta trending on Twitter for a while. Abundant people have taken to their social media to express their concern over the recent victimization of a minor.

A few Pakistani celebrities have also turned to Twitter to show how disturbed they are, getting to know about this horrific news.

Shahid Afridi has written a note in Urdu asking the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to take a stern and timely action against the culprits who are involved in the killing of these children, giving them exemplary punishments.

وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI اس ملک میں درندوں کو لگام دینے کی ضرورت ہے، ایک کے بعد ایک کمسن بچیوں کے ساتھ زیادتی اور تشدد کے واقعات سامنے آرہے ہیں، اس سلسلے میں قوانین سخت کرنے کی ضرورت ہے تاکہ ان درندوں کو عبرت کا نشان بنایا جسکے۔ خدارا کچھ کریں!!!! #JusticeForFarishta pic.twitter.com/SoedYAPxoJ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 21, 2019

Hamza Ali Abbasi has shared a verse from the Holy Quran that talks about capital punishment to the people who ruin the peace on earth. He says the murderers “should be killed in a PAINFUL MANNER (example Stoned to Death or crucifixion till death). May Allah help us all.”

#JusticeForFarishta If we claim tht we derive our constitution from Quran, then demons like Zainab/Farishta's rapists/murderers guilty of Fasaad fil Ardh should be killed in a "PAINFUL MANNER" (example Stoned to Death or crucifixion till death). May Allah help us all. pic.twitter.com/CZDHXquMmt — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) May 22, 2019

Singer Jawad Ahmed is immensely sad seeing the photo surfacing on the internet. He says he lives in Lahore but his heart “lives in KPK and FATA.” He goes on to say “rape is inexcusable.”

I’m a citizen of the world & my homeland is Pakistan.I dwell in Lahore but I’m from all the provinces of Pakistan. My heart lives in KPK & FATA too.I demand #JusticeForFarishta just as I did for Zainab.Rape is inexcusable.Her pic makes my heart bleed.Arrest & punish the culprits. pic.twitter.com/hMTDgFG5Ax — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadahmadone) May 21, 2019

Bilal Ashraf questions the system asking why does it always take a national outcry to make something happen that should have happened without any protest.

#JusticeForFarishta It took a massive protest to file an FIR? Why does it take a national outcry to perform a post-mortem? The state fails our children, our women, all of us again and again and again. #JusticeforFarishta — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, actress Mahira Khan asks all her fans and followers to avoid sharing Farishta’s graphic photos on social media. She also tags Twitter asking them whether there is a way to disable people to upload such content.

Sick to my stomach. Stop sharing graphic images of the poor child. For Gods sake! @Twitter is there not a way to disable people from uploading such content online??!! #justiceForFarishta — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 21, 2019

We hope murderers of the little child are caught soon and may they get the punishments they deserve.

What are your thoughts on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments