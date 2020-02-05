Pakistani celebrities observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

KARACHI: Showbiz celebrities showed their passion for Kashmir Solidarity Day and took to the internet to express unfaltering support for the illegally annexed Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Renowned television and film actor Hamayun Saeed took to Twitter and retweeted the official anthem ‘Kashmir Hun Mein’ of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Leading female actress Mahira Khan took to Twitter to show her support for the afflicted people of Jammu and Kashmir saying: “Dear Kashmiris, may you get the kind of freedom you all wish for. May there be peace for all of you, the kind we all deserve. Ameen. #KashmirSolidarityDay”

Popular Pakistani actor and host Faysal Qureshi featured in an emotional anthem based on the atrocities prevalent against the innocent people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed today to express wholehearted support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

This time the day was observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

