Pakistani chef Fatima Ali passes away after a prolonged battle with cancer

NEW YORK: Brave Pakistani chef Fatima Ali on Friday passed away, after losing a prolonged battle with cancer in New York.

29-year-old, Fatima gained popularity, after appearing in US television show the Top Chef in 2017 and won the contest in 2018, the year she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Fatima’s chemotherapy appeared to benefit her initially but cancer returned in September last year with doctors telling her it has metastasized.

She bagged several titles in her short life and her dream was to become world’s best chef.

In November, she had appeared on The Ellen Show to talk about how she was dealing with her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Fatima had then said her plan was to travel the world to dine at the best restaurants. Her friends from Top Chef had started a GoFundMe page to help her fulfil her wishes.

On January 11, she had shared an update about her health in what would be her last Instagram post.

