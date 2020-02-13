Pakistani origin British citizen’s assets worth 10.5 million pounds seized

LEEDS: A Pakistani origin British citizen’s perishable assets valued at 10.5 million British Pounds were seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The accused whose name was revealed to be Mansoor Mahmood Ejaz’s assets were seized under the new British law against undeclared assets.

The British High Court had greenlighted the undertaking after the law was passed.

The confiscated property included 17 building structures and land along with 1.13 million pounds sterling cash.

It is being speculated that the man in question had dealings with criminal elements, an investigation into the matter has been opened by British law enforcement.

