Pakistan Saudi Arabia working jointly to eradicate terrorism: Adel al-Jubeir

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on Monday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are working together to eradicate terrorism, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan and the kingdom are facing similar challenges and terrorism is a common enemy,” he said while addressing media in a joint press conference along with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Saudi Arabian minister said the Saudi government will resolve all issues of Pakistani citizens in the kingdom.

“Skilled Pakistani workers have been playing crucial role in development of Saudi Arabia,” Adel al-Jubeir said.

He said Saudi Arabia was constructing an oil refinery in Gwadar worth $10 billion dollar. He said his government wanted to see Pakistan as an economically stable country.

Read More: KSA, Pakistan can jointly deal with challenges: Saudi commerce minister

Adel al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia was working with Pakistan to reach reconciliation between Taliban and the Afghan government to move forward. He said Saudi Arabia wanted peaceful solution of Afghan crisis.

On Pak-India relations, he said the kingdom wanted both the countries to resolve their conflicts and have peaceful relations.

On this occasion, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said more MoUs will be signed soon with Saudi Arabia.

He said 10 working groups would be formed with Saudi Arabia. He said the working groups and other high level bodies for Saudi Arabian investment had been made time bound to meet regularly to follow the updates.

“Senior leadership of both the countries will meet at least once a year to review the progress on these matters, while the working groups will meet every three months,” he said.

To a question, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.

Comments

comments