Coronavirus: Pakistani High Commission in London suspends services  

LONDON: Pakistani High Commission in London has suspended its services for an unidentified period amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the high commission advised the visitors to use online services until further direction from the government.

Sources said that an official of the Pakistani High Commission suspected to have contracted the coronavirus has been shifted to the hospital.

Earlier on March 11, Health Minister and Conservative Member Parliament for the United Kingdom (UK) Nadine Dorries had been diagnosed with COVD19, coronavirus.

Ms Dorries, the first MP to test positive, said she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out and had been self-isolating at home. It came as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which had a total of 382 cases.

The latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions. Meanwhile, National Health Services England had said it was scaling up its capacity for testing people for the infection, with the number of cases set to rise.

