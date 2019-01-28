ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan which was closed on January 27, would resume its visa operations from Tuesday, said diplomatic sources.

According to the sources, Pakistan decided to reopen its consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif after the assurance of foolproof security by the Afghan government.

The sources said that Afghan security officials had allowed the woman sneaking a grenade into Pakistani consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif yesterday but the Pakistani security personnel had stopped the woman over suspicion and recovered a hand grenade from his bag.

Woman sneaking a grenade into Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan arrested

Earlier, Pakistan on Sunday closed its consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif after a woman was caught trying to sneak a hand grenade into the consulate.

Foreign Office spokesperson had said,”The woman was arrested by the police and is under investigation to find perpetrators of the failed attack.”

He had said that the Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul demanded the Afghan officials to provide foolproof security to its consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif and to share the findings of its investigation at the earliest. The spokesperson had said that Pakistani consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif would remain closed till the provision of fool-proof security by the Afghan authorities.

