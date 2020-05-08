Pakistani diaspora in US unable to pay airfare given ‘special option’ through NADRA

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Friday announced a massive undertaking related to Pakistani expatriates living in America, ARY News reported.

According to details, NADRA mega centers have been tasked with collection of airfares for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tickets from family and relatives living in Pakistan.

Pakistani diaspora living in the United States, willing to fly back home but unable to support tickets costs have been kept in mind before making the decision.

The primary decision was made by the government of Pakistan and has since been put into action by NADRA mega centers.

Earlier on May 3, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices across the Sindh province including Karachi would remain open from Monday during coronavirus lockdown.

Three mega centers in the Karachi would also be operational for a single shift and would remain open from Monday to Thursday during 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“The offices will remain open on Friday during 10:00 am to 1:00 pm,” he said.

