Lavender is the colour of the season. Here’s how this lovely colour can be worked into your wardrobe for day or night no matter what your style vibe is.

Get some styling cues from our starlets who have rocked this colour with ease.

Mahira Khan

The star stunned in a lavender gown at Cannes 2018 with minimal make up and soft beach waves. Isn’t this perfect for an award show or film promotions?

Mansha Pasha

The actress exudes desi girl vibes in this beautiful chikankari kurta accessorizing it with silver jhumkis and bangles. This could serve as a perfect Eid or family gathering outfit.

Mawra Hocane

For a lunch in summers, take some inspiration from Mawra’s casual look—polka dots lavender kurta with a little bit of embroidery and tulip shalwar. She paired it with stylish hoops.

Hareem Farooq

A chic western attire for a party is what Hareem is donning in this picture—chiffon lavender top with fitted jeans accompanied by red lipstick to raise the fashion quotient.

Saboor Ali

Long shirts and culottes go hand in hand. We love Saboor’s interesting take on a traditional lavender outfit. She went for a headband, envelope clutch bag and block heels.

Minal Khan

Lawn is a summer favourite, there’s no doubt about it. Minal shows us how we can rock this everyday casual look just with the right amount of tint.

Mehwish Hayat

The leading actress can even pull off a lavender velvet bathrobe so well. Surrounded by flowers, Mehwish’s laid back style on a weekend is sassy.

Ayeza Khan

Mom of two, Ayeza is an epitome of beauty in an all-lavender outfit telling us how to effortlessly rock a gharara with a tika and balis.

