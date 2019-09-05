Pakistani doctors contact Indian High Commission, seek access to occupied Kashmir

LAHORE: Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, Professor Dr Javaid Akram, has contacted Indian High Commission to seek permission for crossing Line of Control (LoC) to provide medical facilities to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The doctors have taken one more step forward after the August 30’s announcement to cross the ceasefire line to help the Kashmiris suffering brutalities by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

Dr Akram met Indian first secretary Ashish Sharma at the Indian High Commission and handed him over the letter of University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM).

The letter sought the permission of the Indian authorities to allow them crossing the ceasefire line to enter into Srinagar along with the teams of doctors and medicines. The letter clarified to the Indian authorities that they have no political motives behind the move but to only help the Kashmiris.

Earlier on August 30, Pakistani doctors had taken a great initiative to support people suffering miserable situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by announcing to cross the ceasefire line for providing medical services to Kashmiris.

The brave decision was jointly announced by the physicians of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) when the whole nation was showing solidarity with Kashmir over the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A declaration had been issued pertains to the matter for stepping forward to reach to helping Kashmiris.

Doctors have written a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for seeking permission to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to serve humanity under the UNSC’s Reference 2417.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Science – Lahore, Professor Dr Javed Akram, had also asked Indian authorities for not creating hurdles and imposition of restrictions to the doctors’ team decided to reach there for the medical treatment of Kashmiris.

32nd day of curfew

The curfew and strict communication blockage on Thursday entered 32nd day in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 32nd consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

