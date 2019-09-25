Pakistani documentary ‘Armed with Faith’ bags an Emmy award

A Pakistani documentary Armed with Faith has won a prestigious Emmy at the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Tuesday, making the nation proud.

It bagged a News & Docs Emmy for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary.

The organisers shared the news on Twitter.

The Emmy for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary goes to @worldchannel for Doc World, "Armed With Faith." #NewsEmmys pic.twitter.com/VO8mBbcPMK — News & Doc Emmys (@newsemmys) September 24, 2019

Directed by filmmaker Asad Faruqi and Geeta Gandbhir, the documentary revolves around the lives of brave men of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Disposal Squad.

“We witness firsthand the dangerous struggle undertaken by the men of the KPK BDU to protect their country against the Taliban threat in the land they both call home,” reads a description given on the film’s official website.

It is co-produced by two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy alongside former journalist Haya Fatima Iqbal.

Look at that glorious statue! 👏🏽 So much love to the ARMED WITH FAITH team on your Outstanding Politics and Government #Documentary win 👏🏽 #NewsEmmys pic.twitter.com/lhaysVv1lJ — ITVS (@ITVSIndies) September 25, 2019

Chinoy took to Facebook to congratulate the director.

“Asad Faruqi came to work with me many many moons ago as a photographer at The Citizens Archive of Pakistan he was passionate and eager to learn and the best kind of student!” she recalled.

“In 2009 we smuggled ourselves into Swat, in 2012 we worked on Saving Face in 2015 on a Girl in the River and countless projects in between and after… Today he won his first Emmy as a director. I cannot be more proud of who he is and what he’s accomplished! That’s the power of perseverance and hard work! Asad you are a star!”

Earlier, when the documentary bagged a nomination, Iqbal said the amazing grace that people of KP continue to possess in the face of adversity and injustice makes her fall in love with the film.

The documentary has been screened at three film festivals previously⁠—Vancouver International Film Festival in 2017, Atlanta film festival and TRT’s Belgesel Günleri film festival.

